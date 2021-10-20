Like Kaduna, Ondo civil servants get ultimatum to take COVID-19 vaccine

The Ondo State government on Wednesday ordered all civil servants in the state to take the COVID-19 vaccine latest by November 1.

The Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Segun Odusanya, disclosed this at a meeting with the staff of the ministry in Akure, said the presentation of the COVID-19 vaccination card has become a compulsory requirement for civil servants as workers go to enter their offices from November 1.

He said: “The directive would be enforced as from November 1 with compliance to all the COVID-19 protocols by the civil servants in the state.

READ ALSO: Kaduna gives civil servants 12-day ultimatum to take COVID-19 vaccine

“The enforcement has become imperative due to the ravaging effects of the pandemic and its attendant morbidity in the state.”

Odusanya said the meeting was the fallout of an earlier meeting with the Head of Service, who directed that any civil servant not vaccinated by November 1 would not be allowed into any state government office.

The permanent secretary added: “The enforcement is a means of protecting the staff because the pandemic, which is not yet over, has a more deadly variant, hence the need to be vaccinated and obey the protocols.”

The Kaduna State government had on Tuesday ordered the civil servants in the state to take the vaccine by October 31.

