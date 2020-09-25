Like Kaduna, we'll amend r*pe law to include castration —Bauchi Gov | Ripples Nigeria

The governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has assured that his government would, like Kaduna State did, amend the state r*pe law to include castration.

The state recently passed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) bill into law.

However, Mohammed, speaking with the Minister of Women Affairs and Child Development, Dame Paulen Tallen, when she paid him an advocacy visit at the Government House, Bauchi on Thursday, said the state would amend the bill because of the rising cases of gender-based violence, chiefly r*pe in the state.

Noting that he was going to send the VAPP law to the state House of Assembly, Mohammed said areas not properly addressed would be “done to suit our tradition and our societal expectations, because this bill came from there. We have already discussed with the chairperson of the National Council of Women Societies and my wife.”

He continued, “The VAPP law has been signed and there are some impurities there and implementation is going to be very, very hard. I assure you that we will start the implementation.

READ ALSO: Kaduna Assembly approves full surgical castration as penalty for r*pists

“Areas where we find out that the punishments are not adequate the way Kaduna did, we will amend it to include those aspects so that castration will also be part of our own (VAPP law).

“Honestly, I think we better destroy the instrument of r*pe by going for castration because even when I pardon somebody, I discovered that he was a serial rapist.”

The minister, speaking earlier, had referred to r*pe as deadly as murder.

The governor at the meeting also spoke on the issue of Child Rights Act, noting that there were provisions in the act that run contrary to some traditional perceptions. He pointed at the issues of early and child marriage as such provisions.

He, nonetheless, assured that the state government would soon set up an executive committee made up of Ulamas and clergymen to look into issues of child and early marriage.

Join the conversation

Opinions