Like Kaduna, Zamfara lifts suspension of telecom services

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has lifted the suspension of telecommunications services in the state.

The development came just 24 hours after the Kaduna State government restored telecommunication services in the state.

The two states ordered the shutdown of telecommunication services in September over worsening insecurity.

Matawalle, who announced the development in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media, and Communications, Zailani Bappa, said the services would be restored from Monday.

He said: “I want to announce today (Saturday) that we have taken a decision to lift the ban on telecommunications services in the state.

“God’s Willing, as from next Monday we shall have that effected.”

