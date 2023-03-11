News
Like Kogi, Ekiti to prosecute persons rejecting old naira notes
The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Saturday threatened to order the arrest and prosecution of traders and service providers rejecting the old N500 and N1000 notes.
In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, the governor appealed to traders and business owners to stop causing hardship for the people of the state.
He said the old N500 and N1000 notes remained legal tender following the ruling of the Supreme Court which extended its validity date till December 31.
He stressed that the refusal of many business owners in the state to accept the old naira notes as means of transaction was unlawful.
The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Friday threatened to sanction persons and businesses rejecting the old banknotes.
Read also:Kwara residents reject old notes despite court judgement
Oyebanji said: “This is an appeal to all residents of Ekiti to abide by the ruling of the Supreme Court, which has provided a reprieve for the people by extending the validity date of the old naira notes till December 31.
“As honourable people, what is expected of us is to abide by the ruling of the apex court and continue to accept the old naira notes as means of transactions and not to inflict further hardship on one another by rejecting it.
“Government will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute business owners rejecting the old naira notes.”
He, however, assured that his administration would continue to explore avenues to make life more meaningful for the people of the state.
