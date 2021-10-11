Like Lagos, Police warns against #ENDSARS anniversary protest in Osun

The Osun State police command on Monday urged groups and individuals to discard the idea of a planned rally to mark the one-year anniversary of #ENDSARS state in the state.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, the command said it has discovered plans by some youths and group of people to embark on protest in the state.

She said the police would use legitimate means to avert such protest.

The spokesperson said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, had given a marching order to the Area commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical units to be at alert and nip in the bud any act capable of truncating the peace of the state.

READ ALSO: Lagos police warns against #EndSARS anniversary protest

She said: “The intelligence that availed the police command revealed underground/nocturnal plans by some youths/group of people to embark on protest in commemoration of one-year anniversary of the #ENDSARS saga.

“In view of this, the Commissioner of police, Olawale Olokode, warned individuals or groups of individuals that are planning such in the state and their sponsor(s) to stop the plan or any of such action(s) forthwith.

“The command will not allow a repeat of last year’s #ENDSARS saga and is fully prepared to use all legitimate means to avert such intending protest.

“Consequently, the police command will not tolerate any unlawful protest/gathering or assembly that will jeopardise the peace of the state.

“Last year’s #ENDSARS protest still lingers in the minds of Nigerians, especially the Police and other security agencies, which caused pain, anguish, needless loss of lives, and wanton destruction of public and private property.

“Therefore, the Commissioner of Police has given marching orders to the Area commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical units to be at alert and nip in the bud any act capable of truncating the peace of the state.”

The Lagos State police command had earlier on Monday warned youths in the state against organising any rally to mark the one year anniversary of the protest.

Join the conversation

Opinions