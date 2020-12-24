Like Ondo, Lagos govt cancels crossover services, reminds residents of curfew regime

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, cancelled the annual Crossover Services in churches across the state.

Traditionally, churches across the world hold crossover services on December 31 every year to usher in the new year.

The governor, who addressed journalists at the State House in Marina, reminded the people of Lagos that the 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. curfew put in place by the Federal Government earlier in the year was still in place.

He also implored religious leaders to ensure their followers observe the protocols put in place by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the country battles the second wave of the pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu said: “There are not meant to be any gathering. The curfew set by the NCDC (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) and the PTF (Presidential Task Force on COVID-19) is still active. There is a national curfew from 12 midnight to 4:00 a.m. and that has to be respected. No night vigils in any form.

“The instructions are there and all of the restrictions are in place as set by the PTF and the Lagos State Safety Commission.

“So, there are no vigils anywhere. This is just one Christmas, we will have many Christmas. So, you can have your prayers at home.”

READ ALSO: Lagos govt orders indefinite closure of schools over COVID-19

The Ondo State government had on Wednesday cancelled crossover services in churches across the state while its Ogun State counterpart restricted attendance at the services over the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Several states in the country had alerted the citizens on the onset of the second wave of the pandemic.

The NCDC on Wednesday night confirmed 1, 133 new COVID-19 cases in several parts of the country including Abuja.

Nigeria currently has 80, 922 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1, 236 fatalities.

However, 69, 274 cases had been effectively managed and discharged by health workers in various care centres across the country.

Lagos remained the epicenter of the pandemic in Nigeria with 27,488 confirmed cases and 238 deaths as of Wednesday night.

Join the conversation

Opinions