Like PDP in Adamawa, APC sweeps Katsina local council election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the Katsina State local council election held on Monday.

The Executive Secretary of the state’s Independent Electoral Commission (KASIEC), Lawal Faskari, who announced the results of the election early on Tuesday, said the APC won in 31 local councils so far declared by the commission while the results of Daura and Funtua LGAs were pending.

He added that the election in Dutsin-ma LGA was stopped over alleged irregularities.

Faskari said: “The commission has so far received complete results from 31 Local Government Areas, 328 Wards, awaiting that of Funtua and Daura while election in Dutsinma LGA has been cancelled over widespread irregularities.

“The commission, therefore, wishes to further announce that the All Progressives Congress, has won all the 31 Chairmanships and 328 Councilorships seats so far collated.

“Consequently, the commission seized this opportunity to congratulate the winners of the elections and commend the political parties over the high level maturity and sportsmanship exhibited by their candidates during and after the exercise.”

The development came just 72 hours after the PDP won all the 21 chairmanship seats in the Adamawa State local council election.

