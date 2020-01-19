Like Peter Obi, Ihedioha attacked my prophecy and the consequence is there for all to see – Mbaka

The fiery Catholic Priest of Enugu, Ejike Mbaka, on Sunday thanked God for allowing his prophecy on the Imo State governorship election to came to pass.

The priest joined members of the Adoration Ministry to praise God for the manifestation of the December 31, 2019 prophecy on the change of government in Imo State.

Mbaka, who is the Spiritual Director of the ministry, said God has proved once again that “he is a prophet of the Most High.”

He advised the present generation to believe in prophecy, saying it is immemorial and would not cease to exist.

He said: “What’s the distance from Imo State to Enugu, that after given the message on December 31, 2019, Ihedioha cannot come to adoration and seek for God’s intervention. But he started attacking and castigating the message and the messenger. Tell me the person that attacked a genuine man of God and go scot-free?

“What I am doing here is extraordinary and unadulterated, it is not by a power neither by might. The way Peter Obi attacked the message I gave him which later put him in this present political quagmire was the way Ihedioha also attacked me. I think that when a message like this is given, the right thing to do is to ask the prophet what to do to avert it.

“Some of you who are saying that I’m an APC man and I collect money for prophecy should stop talking. If it is a question of money, Goodluck Jonathan wouldn’t have lost the 2015 presidential election because they were ready to give me everything provided they retained the seat.

“The message is not partisan, I’m not a politician, I am a prophet of God. The Governor of Enugu State and Ebonyi State we are praising for doing wonders, are they in APC?

“I went to Imo State to pray for Uzodimma, yes! Is that your business? Did I go with your legs? If after everything Hope (Uzodinma) called me to come and pray in the Imo government house, who am I to say no?

“Even the Catholics who should be at the vanguard of protecting me are coming hard on me. A gift God gave you people to use as pride and say that it is in my church that this type of thing is happening, you people are toying with it.

“Those who are advocating for the ban of prophecy are ungodly. Catholic Church is a prophetic church, stopping the prophecy is closing the mouth of the Holy Spirit.

“Church will ordain you a priest, baptize you and confirm you in the name of the father, son and Holy Spirit. When you start doing the work of the Holy Spirit, the same church will attack you. This is uncalled for.”

