Like RCCG, Ogun Islamic clerics set up political directorate to support Muslim candidates

The League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State have emulated the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) by setting up a ‘political directorate’ in its bid to drum up support for Muslim candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

The League which launched the political unit known as Directorate of Good Governance in Abeokuta on Tuesday, said the unit would work with all Muslim candidates to make sure they emerge victorious at the polls.

While inaugurating the directorate,

the Secretary-General of the League of Imams, Sheikh Tajudeen Adewunmi, said the clerics decided to come together for the realisation that good governance could be achieved through the establishment of the directorate.

Adewunmi who was represented by Chief Imam of Ansarud-deen Society, Ilaro, Sheikh Adegbite Badmus, said “the directorate was created to guide members who are into politics.”

“All the Imams and Alfas in the state have unanimously agreed on the creation of the directorate to take care of the political interests of their members in Ogun.

“Nobody listens to us, we need a listener within the government. We need a sympathizer within the government, we also need a voice in the government because after the power of Allah, the next power is political power.

“We want to be part of the problem and success of our brothers who are into politics. We want to pray for them, we want to guide them and bless them,” he stated.

Ripples Nigeria had reported in March of the Redeemed Christian Church of God setting up a Directorate of Politics and Governance, saying the department was strictly for voter education and not to push or support any particular candidate as being insinuated.

However, the creation of the department by the church had generated a lot of criticism with the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) accusing the RCCG of creating the unit for the sole purpose of galvanizing support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who was then in the running for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

