Like Senate, APC leads in 10th House of Reps with 162 seats as INEC unveils list

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the newly released list of 10th House of Representatives constitutes the majority with a total of 162 members.

This was as contained in the list published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the February 25 National Assembly elections.

While the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) represents the minority with 102 members, the Labour Party (LP) has 34 seats.

The 34 new members produced by the Labour Party had defeated their counterparts in the APC and PDP and will constitute the new legislators in the lower chamber.

However, INEC will run supplementary elections in no fewer than 35 affected constituencies.

See the list below:



