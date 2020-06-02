Like Senate, Reps approve Buhari’s request for $22.7bn foreign loan

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for $22.7 billion in foreign loans.

The House approved the request after the lawmakers adopted the report of House Committee on Aids, Loans, and Debt Management at the plenary.

President Buhari had earlier this year forwarded the loan request to the two chambers of the National Assembly for approval.

The loan, according to him, would be used to fund infrastructural projects across the country

The Senate approved the request in March.

However, some lawmakers from the South East had kicked against the request over the federal government’s alleged failure to include projects in the region among those to be financed from the loan.

