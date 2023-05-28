Like Senate, Reps extend implementation of 2022 supplementary budget to December 31

The House of Representatives on Sunday extended the implementation of the 2022 supplementary budget of N819 billion from June 30 to December 31.

This followed the consideration and passage of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act (Amendment) Bill at an emergency session held in Abuja.

The Senate had on Saturday extended the implementation of the supplementary budget from June 30 to December 31.

The bill which sought to approve N819 billion for capital expenditure was considered by the House Committee on Supply.

It, therefore, raised the country’s budget deficit for 2022 to N8.17 trillion and the deficit Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio to 4.43 percent.

The bill will be transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent before the expiration of his tenure at midnight on Sunday.

