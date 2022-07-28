Politics
Like Senate, Reps minority caucus gives Buhari six-week ultimatum to end Nigeria’s insecurity
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Thursday gave President Muhammadu Buhari a six-week ultimatum to address the country’s insecurity or face impeachment.
The lawmakers’ move came just 24 hours after their Senate counterpart gave the president a similar deadline over the rising insecurity in the country.
The Senators had on Wednesday walked out of the Senate chamber after the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, turned down a motion for impeachment proceeding against President Buhari.
The lawmakers chanted “Buhari must go” as they walked out of the chamber.
The Minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, who revealed the position at the end of a closed door meeting of the joint minority caucus of the National Assembly in Abuja, they signatures would be gathered to impeach the president if the Boko Haram insurgents and other criminals continued to wreak havoc in the country.
