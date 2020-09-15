Like US, British govt to slam visa ban, asset seizure on electoral offenders in Edo, Ondo

Just 24 hours after the United States imposed a visa ban on alleged electoral offenders in the last governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States, the United Kingdom on Tuesday threatened to take similar action against individuals who perpetrate violence during the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, who disclosed this in a statement on the high commission’s Twitter handle, said her country would place restrictions on the individuals’ eligibility to travel to the UK, restrictions on access to UK-based assets, or prosecution under international law just as it did after the 2019 elections.

Laing said she had met with the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the Edo State governorship election slated for Saturday.

The statement read: “The UK takes a strong stand against election-related violence and just as we did in the general election in 2019, we will continue to take action against individuals we identify as being responsible for violence during elections.

“This could include restrictions on their eligibility to travel to the UK, restrictions on access to UK-based assets or prosecution under international law.”

