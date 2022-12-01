Like Yemi Alade, Toke Makinwa says she was robbed in London

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has revealed that she was robbed during her recent visit to London, United Kingdom.

The renowned fashionista and on-air-personality recounted the incident on her Snapchat stories on Wednesday night.

Her post is coming days after another Nigerian celebrity, Yemi Alade revealed her room was ransacked by armed robbers in Ivory Coast.

READ ALSO:Toke Makinwa speaks on repercussions for disobeying God in a relationship

Makinwa wrote, “Just got robbed in London… I’m speechless”

She continued in another post, “All valuables are gone. Gosh, how could this happen to me?”

Read her post below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now