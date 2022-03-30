News
Lionel Messi signs $20m cryptocurrency deal
Paris Saint-Germain playmaker, Lionel Messi, and sport token company, Socios, have signed a global brand ambassador deal that will see the Argentine star promote the cryptocurrency ahead of the world cup.
The deal is worth $20 million, the first by Socios, who have been dealing directly with sport teams, helping them create their personalised fan token, another type of cryptocurrency.
Ripples Nigeria had previously reported that football clubs have been partnering with Socios to develop fan token, which would incorporate fans decision into the clubs affairs.
Clubs like Juventus, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Inter Millan, AC Milan, Valencia, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain amongst others have their Fan Tokens.
The Fan Tokens give fans voting right in the club they support, and the first player to receive the cryptoasset was Cristiano Ronaldo, after Juventus fans gift him 770 Fans Tokens Juv for his goal milestone at the Old Lady in March 2021.
Read also: Lionel Messi Double Sends Barcelona 13 Points Clear
As Fan Tokens popularity grows among football fans, Messi will now lend his voice to the campaign in favour of the cryptocurrency amid tightening regulation and ban across countries like Russia, Nigeria, and more.
Messi, who has been a beneficiary of Fan Tokens from his transfer to PSG from Barcelona, would, however, not be receiving his payment in cryptocurrency from Socios – the agreement will last for three years.
“While Messi has emphatically raised the bar on the pitch, we are trying to do the same thing off the field through Fan Tokens” Socios said in a blog statement.
