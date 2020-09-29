LIRS congratulates #BBNaija winner Laycon | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) on Monday congratulated the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, aka ‘’Laycon.”

In a congratulatory message issued on its Twitter handle, the agency urged the 26-year-old to perform his civil responsibility by paying his taxes.

It wrote: “Congratulations @itsLaycon Winner @BBNaija Lockdown edition. More wins!! We look forward to seeing you in Y2021 as you #payyourtax.”

The disc jockey also got over N6 million cash and other lucrative deals during his stay in the house.

