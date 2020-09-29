LIRS congratulates #BBNaija winner Laycon | Ripples Nigeria
Latest Life's Blog

LIRS congratulates #BBNaija winner Laycon

September 29, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) on Monday congratulated the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, aka ‘’Laycon.”

In a congratulatory message issued on its Twitter handle, the agency urged the 26-year-old to perform his civil responsibility by paying his taxes.

READ ALSO: Laycon wins Big Brother Naija, grabs N85m grand prize

It wrote: “Congratulations @itsLaycon Winner @BBNaija Lockdown edition. More wins!! We look forward to seeing you in Y2021 as you #payyourtax.”

The disc jockey also got over N6 million cash and other lucrative deals during his stay in the house.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */