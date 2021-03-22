LIRS deploys ‘aggressive approach’ in tax collection, gives defaulters March 31 deadline | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
LIRS deploys ‘aggressive approach’ in tax collection, gives defaulters March 31 deadline
The Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has warned tax defaulters in the state to comply, saying it was deploying an aggressive approach to ensure that all taxes were collected.
Specifically, its Director of Legal Services, Seyi Alade, gave the warning during a state-wide tax law enforcement exercise by LIRS across the state, giving defaulters till March 31 to comply or face the wrath of the law.
He said this was necessary for helping the state carry out its developmental projects for the benefit of Lagosians and the country at large.
Alade said the Service was currently running an initiative called ‘Ibile’ to get more taxpayers into the tax net.
He noted that the “Ibile” strategy is an electronic platform that represents the divisions in Lagos, which are Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos, and Epe.
Meanwhile, Alade said to get more people into the tax net, the Service was also profiling both individuals and corporate entities daily, while also using technology, noting that its mission was to ensure that every taxable adult resident in Lagos State was captured into the tax net.
READ ALSO: Lagos govt sets deadline for residents to file tax returns or be penalised
“Section 41 of Personal Income Tax Act (PITA), provides that, a taxable person shall, without notice or demand, to file a return of their income in the prescribed form and containing the prescribed information with the tax authority of their State of residence.
“This return shall contain income earned from all sources in the year preceding the year of assessment and it must be filed not later than March 31 of every year.
“This return is expected to be filed by all individuals including those who are self-employed and submit their tax returns by way of direct assessments as well as those who are in paid employment under the Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) scheme,” he added.
He said the agency has made the filing of returns very convenient through its e-tax online platform, noting that taxpayers could now file their taxes without having to visit the tax offices.
