List of Nigerians wrongfully arrested, incarcerated abroad being compiled –NiDCOM

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has disclosed that efforts are being put in place to compile a detailed list of Nigerians wrongfully arrested and incarcerated abroad.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Chairman of NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa while addressing members of a non-governmental organisation, the Counselling and Rehabilitation of Prisoners Initiative in Abuja.

According to her, NiDCOM had been to several countries including Brazil, South-Africa, Togo and Benin Republic to secure the release of Nigerians who were wrongfully jailed.

Dabiri-Erewa in the statement issued by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, NIDCOM, recounted how a 74-year old woman wrongfully arrested was rescued by the commission in Brazil but she died afterwards.

The statement reads thus in part; “The NIDCOM boss stated that as Nigerians travel out of their home country, they should avoid committing crimes or participating in criminality. She welcomed the CAROPI team and assured them of collaborative partnerships with NIDCOM.”

This came after NiDCOM confirmed on Monday that eight Nigerians arrested in Cairo, Egypt, for participating in #EndSARS protests are still in detention in the North African country.

The Nigerians were arrested by the Egyptian policemen on Sunday.

The Chairman of NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri, who disclosed this in a statement on the commission’s Twitter handle, said the protesters were arrested for breaching laws on public gathering in the country.

