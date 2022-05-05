Listen to A-Reece ‘Red Dragon’ feat 25K and Jay Jod

South African multiple award winning rapper and record producer A-Reece who has often been considered as one of the best SA hip hop music artists in the country drives fans crazy with his latest release titled ‘Red Dragon’ and on this one he decides to join forces with 25K and Jay Jody to perfect the weekend once again.

The track ‘Red Dragon’ have often been tipped as the song of the year after it’s snippet went viral on social media, with lots of fans mimicking his rap moves, thus creating a mouth-wagging challenge on the internet. The track was lifted off his 2022 LP project ‘The Burning Tree” which consists of other 9 tracks all and also connects with other top artists.

A-Reece whose real name is Lehlogonolo Ronald Mataboge, has often been classified among the likes of Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Nasty C, Emtee and K.O. Today he decides to light up the year with ‘Red Dragon’ and no better artist to join the verse than 25K and Jay Jody. Prior to the release of the song, the rap mogul has often been rumored to be the first to take South African hip hop artist to win the Grammy among the above listed artists.

A-Reece Red Dragon feat 25K and Jay Jody Lyrics:

[Intro: A-Reece]

Right

Yeah

Cold

Yeah, yeah

[Chorus: A-Reece]

Big pimpin’ smokin’ weed

We be, big pimpin’ in ATV

And we be, big pimpin’ out in JHB

This be that, yeah (Yeah, yeah)

Big pimpin’ smokin’ weed

We be, big pimpin’ in ATV

And we be, big pimpin’ out in JHB

This be that Baby Boy, 25 and Jay Jody

[Verse 1: A-Reece]

Yeah, I need a lot not a little

Can’t be the man in the middle

Flippin’ the double, the triple, we major like keys on a fiddle

It wasn’t coincidental I knew it would happen this way

This shit was carved with a chisel

I mean I can tell that the Cuban is solid

But I know that eagle is brittle

You got your head in the closet, I’m keeping my head on the swivel

Gotta replace the safe

I need a vault ’cause I make more than your fiscal

Why should I worry about ni**as? They don’t even pay my dental

‘Long as they got eight figures, where do I sign my initials?

I ain’t no killer my ni**a but with this kind of paper ain’t nobody catchin’ me sleepin’

This year I’m coppin’ you a pistol

I ain’t gotta pay no shooter ’cause my bro is my hitter

They should reconsider

They still broke and bitter

I got rich and bigger

Big pimpin’ like Jigga

Gucci still my dealer

My shit got no fillers

Bi**h get out your ayy

Bi**h get ayy

Bi**h get out your feelings

[Chorus: A-Reece]

Big pimpin’ smokin’ weed

We be, big pimpin’ in ATV

And we be, big pimpin’ out in JHB

This be that (Baby Boy, 25 and Jay Jody)

[Verse 2: 25K]

Super

Sny seno thoma leo nsupa

Wang kutswa

Ako senya nako ako mutla

Order

Ke tsentsitse Order ya Modova phone

Ke fone ka yona ke tsentse load

Onyaka ko pheli nna kemo zone

Ke plugger ka nnete ke tshwana le Bone

E keyona Trap ya hao ke

Heke tlobotse skipa ke korile goal(Killer)

Nna nkamo changer ke tlisa remote

Kilo wa dripper o jile ke vote

Trap seminar o kana wa tseya di note

Omisa dating kemo tshwarisa boat,SNY

Khale ke phela ka da kenwa SKYY

Nfano a re mitsi re skima ntatae

Ke nyaka e le byao so leng charger bokae

Nfana hare tella re botsa kokwae(Kokwae)

[Verse 3: Jay Jody]

Rollin’, rollin’, rollin’, Christopher Nolan into stellar floation’

Feel like a dungeon dragon drippin’ on magic potions

I pass the blunt and notion, look like we movin’ in circular motion

Handsome culture free promotion

Don’t compete I’m simply chosen, thought provokin’

Quit cappin’, like the moon landing

Stick to your branding

I got the loudest chanting

Look how the boys charting

Look at me now, something

We can go pound for pound my ni**a but look at the board we crushing

You fronting

Join the conversation

Opinions

