Entertainment
Listen to A-Reece ‘Red Dragon’ feat 25K and Jay Jod
South African multiple award winning rapper and record producer A-Reece who has often been considered as one of the best SA hip hop music artists in the country drives fans crazy with his latest release titled ‘Red Dragon’ and on this one he decides to join forces with 25K and Jay Jody to perfect the weekend once again.
The track ‘Red Dragon’ have often been tipped as the song of the year after it’s snippet went viral on social media, with lots of fans mimicking his rap moves, thus creating a mouth-wagging challenge on the internet. The track was lifted off his 2022 LP project ‘The Burning Tree” which consists of other 9 tracks all and also connects with other top artists.
A-Reece whose real name is Lehlogonolo Ronald Mataboge, has often been classified among the likes of Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Nasty C, Emtee and K.O. Today he decides to light up the year with ‘Red Dragon’ and no better artist to join the verse than 25K and Jay Jody. Prior to the release of the song, the rap mogul has often been rumored to be the first to take South African hip hop artist to win the Grammy among the above listed artists.
Listen and stream the song On APPLE MUSIC
A-Reece Red Dragon feat 25K and Jay Jody Lyrics:
[Intro: A-Reece]
Right
Yeah
Cold
Yeah, yeah
[Chorus: A-Reece]
Big pimpin’ smokin’ weed
We be, big pimpin’ in ATV
And we be, big pimpin’ out in JHB
This be that, yeah (Yeah, yeah)
Big pimpin’ smokin’ weed
We be, big pimpin’ in ATV
And we be, big pimpin’ out in JHB
This be that Baby Boy, 25 and Jay Jody
[Verse 1: A-Reece]
Yeah, I need a lot not a little
Can’t be the man in the middle
Flippin’ the double, the triple, we major like keys on a fiddle
It wasn’t coincidental I knew it would happen this way
This shit was carved with a chisel
I mean I can tell that the Cuban is solid
But I know that eagle is brittle
You got your head in the closet, I’m keeping my head on the swivel
Gotta replace the safe
I need a vault ’cause I make more than your fiscal
Why should I worry about ni**as? They don’t even pay my dental
‘Long as they got eight figures, where do I sign my initials?
I ain’t no killer my ni**a but with this kind of paper ain’t nobody catchin’ me sleepin’
This year I’m coppin’ you a pistol
I ain’t gotta pay no shooter ’cause my bro is my hitter
They should reconsider
They still broke and bitter
I got rich and bigger
Big pimpin’ like Jigga
Gucci still my dealer
My shit got no fillers
Bi**h get out your ayy
Bi**h get ayy
Bi**h get out your feelings
[Chorus: A-Reece]
Big pimpin’ smokin’ weed
We be, big pimpin’ in ATV
And we be, big pimpin’ out in JHB
This be that (Baby Boy, 25 and Jay Jody)
[Verse 2: 25K]
Super
Sny seno thoma leo nsupa
Wang kutswa
Ako senya nako ako mutla
Order
Ke tsentsitse Order ya Modova phone
Ke fone ka yona ke tsentse load
Onyaka ko pheli nna kemo zone
Ke plugger ka nnete ke tshwana le Bone
E keyona Trap ya hao ke
Heke tlobotse skipa ke korile goal(Killer)
Nna nkamo changer ke tlisa remote
Kilo wa dripper o jile ke vote
Trap seminar o kana wa tseya di note
Omisa dating kemo tshwarisa boat,SNY
Khale ke phela ka da kenwa SKYY
Nfano a re mitsi re skima ntatae
Ke nyaka e le byao so leng charger bokae
Nfana hare tella re botsa kokwae(Kokwae)
[Verse 3: Jay Jody]
Rollin’, rollin’, rollin’, Christopher Nolan into stellar floation’
Feel like a dungeon dragon drippin’ on magic potions
I pass the blunt and notion, look like we movin’ in circular motion
Handsome culture free promotion
Don’t compete I’m simply chosen, thought provokin’
Quit cappin’, like the moon landing
Stick to your branding
I got the loudest chanting
Look how the boys charting
Look at me now, something
We can go pound for pound my ni**a but look at the board we crushing
You fronting
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...