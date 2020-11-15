‘Listen to the youths, make desired changes,’ CAN tells FG

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle, on Saturday urged the Federal Government to listen to the agitation of the youths in the country and make the desired changes.

Ayokunle made the call in Akure, Ondo State, during the consecration ceremony of Rev. James Owoyemi as the President of the United Apostolic Church of Christ worldwide.

He said the youths were formidable and should be adequately catered for by the government.

The CAN president also appealed to the youths to give the federal government time to address their demands.

Ayokunle said: “I want the government not to trivialise the voice of the youth but to ensure and work assiduously and make concrete plans for them in the developmental programme of the country especially in creating an enabling environment for employment for the youths.

“With the way they have spoken, I also want to advise the youths to be patient because Rome was not built in a day. They also need to allow the government to have space to rejig things and make plans for them.”

