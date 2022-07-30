Sports
Liverpool beat Man City to win Community Shield
Liverpool have started their season on a bright note after they defeated Manchester City 3-1 to win Community Shield.
The thrilling match played at the King Power Stadium on Saturday saw the FA Cup winners thrash the Premier League champions in the first of several meetings this season.
Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the opening goal on 21 minutes before City fought back on the 70th minute through Julian Alvarez.
Mohammed Salah then restored Reds lead in the 83rd minute by scoring from the penalty spot after referee Craig Pawson adjudged that Ruben Dias had handled inside the area.
And Darwin Nunez had the final say, stooping to head in from close range before wheeling off to celebrate in front of his new supporters.
The Community Shield usually serves as the curtain raiser for the new Premier League season. The league begins on 5 August when Arsenal face Crystal Palace.
