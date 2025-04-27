Liverpool clinch 20th Premier League title

Liverpool have sealed their Premier League pursuit with an amazing 5-1 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.

Goals from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah – and an own goal by Destiny Udogie – helped the host see off their visitors, who first scored through Dominic Solanke.

The win allowed triumphant Liverpool to celebrate a title win in front of their own fans for the first time since 1990.

Liverpool have now drawn level with Manchester United on 20 top-flight titles. Both clubs share top spot for most league titles in England.

Eighteen of Liverpool’s 20 championships were won before 1992, when the Premier League replaced the First Division as England’s top league.

The Reds secured their 19th league title when they lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time in 30 years in June 2020. And now, they have their 20th under manager Arne Slot.

