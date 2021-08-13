Sports
Liverpool defender Van Dijk extends contract until 2025
Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk has extended his contract with the club until 2025.
The 30-year-old, who has not played a competitive game with the Reds since October 2020, was under contract until 2023.
He follows Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Alisson in signing new deals with the club this summer.
Van Dijk played just five league games last season, as he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in October but resumed playing in pre-season.
“I am delighted, very happy and proud. Where I am today, how I feel today, as a very senior, important player for the team and for the club,” said the Netherlands centre-back
“That’s just a fantastic feeling and why I definitely feel at home here.”
Van Dijk has made 130 appearances for Liverpool.
