Liverpool drop more points after goalless draw at Newcastle

English Premier League leaders, Liverpool missed a chance to go five points clear after they were held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United.

Despite having a possession of about 73% in the game as well as attempting 11 shots, the Jurgen Klopp side were frustrated by their hosts.

Mohamed Salah missed two key opportunities during the encounter while Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were also denied good chances late on.

The Reds are dropping points for the second time in consecutive games, having also been held to a 1-1 draw by West Brom last Sunday.

Liverpool however remain top of the Premier League, standing three points ahead of second-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

Newcastle fought hard to earn the point at St James’ Park and it has eased the pressure on manager Steve Bruce.

They are 14th in the table after 15 matches this season.

