Liverpool extend lead in EPL title race after thrashing Leicester

Premier League leaders, Liverpool are now leading the pack with 13 points after they thrashed second-placed Leicester City 4-0 on Boxing Day.

The Reds, who emerged champions of the FIFA Club World Cup last weekend, overpowered their nearest league title challengers at The King Power Stadium to extend their lead.

The Jurgen Klopp team have now dropped only two points from their 18 games this season, winning 17 and picking a draw in one.

Roberto Firmino opened the scoring with a header from a magnificent Trent Alexander-Arnold cross in the first half.

In the 71st minute, substitute James Milner scored from the spot seconds after coming on following a Caglar Soyuncu handball.

Alexander-Arnold again set up Firmino for the third goal, before the England defender scored the fourth with a thumping right-foot angled finish.

Next for Leicester will be West Ham on Saturday, while Liverpool host Wolves on Sunday.

