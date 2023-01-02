Sports
Liverpool fall to stunning defeat at Brentford
Liverpool were stunned by Brentford in a thrilling Premier League game on Monday night as they missed a chance to edge closer to top four.
The Reds, who defeated Leicester City 2-1 in a recent game benefiting from two own goals, were beaten 3-1 by Brentford.
Ibrahima Konate deflected a corner into his own net after 19 minutes to hand the hosts the lead before Yoane Wissa doubled the lead to keep them 2-0 up at half time.
Pitting in some fight, Liverpool pulled a goal back through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain within five minutes of the restart, but with six minutes left, Bryan Mbeumo made it 3-1.
Brentford are now unbeaten in six games – their best run in the top-flight for more than 80 years – and climb to seventh.
Liverpool, who would have been a point off fourth with a win, stay sixth and two points clear of the Bees.
