Liverpool go top of Premier League with win over Watford

Liverpool have climbed to the top of the Premier League table after easing past bottome club Watford in a home game on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds trailed Manchester City by 14 points on 15 January, but a 10th straight league win at a raucous Anfield has now taken them above Pep Guardiola’s side.

City, whom Liverpool will meet on 10 April, may return to the top this weekend if they beat Burnley away.

Read Also: Ghana to face Portugal in World Cup group, Senegal to battle hosts Qatar

Diogo Jota scored his 20th club goal of the season to help start the journey to a tense win for the Jurgen Klopp side.

Fabinho’s 89th-minute penalty – after Juraj Kucka’s rugby-style challenge on Jota – secured the points.

Liverpool are two points ahead of Manchester City, who face second-bottom Burnley at Turf Moor later on Saturday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now