Liverpool narrow gap on Man City with win over West Ham, Chelsea seal big win

Sadio Mane was on target for Liverpool as they narrowed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points with a 1-0 win over West Ham at Anfield.

Mane scored his goal in the first half after Trent Alexander-Arnold had volleyed the ball into his path.

With 27 games played by the top two, only three points are between them, with Manchester City to play against their city rivals, Manchester United on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Chelsea thrashed Burnley 4-0 to continue their winning run, with Kai Havertz netting twice in the game.

After a goalless first half, the Blues scored four goals in 22 second-half minutes as they bagged a big victory away from home.

Reece James scored the opener and Christian Pulisic was also on target.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United defeated Brighton 2-1 at home, and Brentford clinched an away 3-1 victory over Norwich.

Crystal Palace picked up a big 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers while Aston Villa ended Southampton winning run with a thumping 4-0 victory.

