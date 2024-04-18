Liverpool out of Europa despite second-leg win over Atalanta

Liverpool have been knocked out of the Europa League despite beating Atalanta 1-0 in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie on Thursday night.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg in Anfield, Liverpool hoped to pull off an incredible comeback in Italy but only scored a goal.

The only goal of the game was scored in the seventh minute when Mohamed Salah converted a penalty to give the Jurgen Klopp side some hopes.

Read Also: Eze nets winner for Palace to dent Liverpool’s title hopes

The Reds have had a tough time of late, with their last match in the Premier League ending in a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace, denting their title hopes.

Meanwhile, West Ham also crashed out of the competition after playing a 1-1 draw with Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, who had won 2-0 in the first leg of the tie last week.

Elsewhere in the Europa League, Roma advanced to the semifinal with a 3-1 aggregate victory over AC Milan, having won 1-0 in the first leg at San Siro.

Roma will take on Leverkusen in the semifinal while Atalanta will face Marseille, who defeated Benfica on penalties to advance.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now