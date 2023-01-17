Liverpool overcome Wolves to reach FA Cup fourth round

Liverpool put up a fine performance to bounce back from their defeat against Brighton in the Premier League last weekend to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup.

The game played on Tuesday night was a replay of the third round tie, which had ended 2-2 at Anfield.

Liverpool defeated their hosts this time, through a 13th-minute effort by Harvey Elliott as the Reds clinched a 1-0 victory.

Read Also: EPL: Liverpool thrashed by Brighton, Southampton fight back to beat Everton

Having reached the fourth round, FA Cup holders Liverpool will face Brighton in the next round as they continue in the race to successfully defend the title.

Elsewhere, Forest Green lost 1-2 to Birmingham while Wigan also lost 1-2 to Luton Town and West Brom defeated Chesterfield 4-0.

In another FA Cup replayed game, Swansea and Bristol City played a 1-1 draw and the game went into extra time.

More to follow…

