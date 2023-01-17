Sports
Liverpool overcome Wolves to reach FA Cup fourth round
Liverpool put up a fine performance to bounce back from their defeat against Brighton in the Premier League last weekend to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup.
The game played on Tuesday night was a replay of the third round tie, which had ended 2-2 at Anfield.
Liverpool defeated their hosts this time, through a 13th-minute effort by Harvey Elliott as the Reds clinched a 1-0 victory.
Read Also: EPL: Liverpool thrashed by Brighton, Southampton fight back to beat Everton
Having reached the fourth round, FA Cup holders Liverpool will face Brighton in the next round as they continue in the race to successfully defend the title.
Elsewhere, Forest Green lost 1-2 to Birmingham while Wigan also lost 1-2 to Luton Town and West Brom defeated Chesterfield 4-0.
In another FA Cup replayed game, Swansea and Bristol City played a 1-1 draw and the game went into extra time.
More to follow…
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...