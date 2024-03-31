Liverpool top Premier League as Man City, Arsenal play goalless at Etihad

Mohamed Salah scored the winning goal for Liverpool in a 2-1 win over Brighton as they go top of the Premier League.

The Reds had been in second at the start of today but knew they would claim top spot with a win if other results went their way.

Prior leaders Arsenal were held to a goalless draw by third-placed Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool trailed from only the second minute of the game, with Danny Welbeck thumping a strike into the top corner to put Brighton up.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side began to dominate possession, with Luis Diaz poking home the equaliser from close range before the half-hour mark and Salah netting the winner in the second half.

In the Etihad game, chances were missed, most-visible of which was the one by Erling Haaland towards to tail end of the game.

As it stands, with nine games left, Liverpool are top of the table on 67 points, two points ahead of Arsenal in second, and three points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s City in third.

