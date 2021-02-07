Liverpool’s UCL clash at Leipzig moved to Hungary beacuse of travel ban

The first leg of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with RB Leipzig will not hold in Germany as earlier scheduled after the Reds were banned from entering the country.

Germany had prohibited most travel from countries hit hard by new variants of Covid-19, including the United Kingdom, with Leipzig told the clash did not meet the requirement for exception.

The round-of-16 clash has now been moved to Hungary, to be played in the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The date for the first leg clash is 16 February, 2021.

The second leg will be played on 10 March at Anfield.

European football body, UEFA, has thanked both clubs for their “close cooperation and assistance in finding a solution”, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for agreeing to host the match.