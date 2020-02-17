Livestock Feeds, Linkage Assurance top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) remained largely bearish last week, further sustaining the downturn that had crippled market activities in recent times. There were two intervening days of gain on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the market performance ended in the positive territory even though the capital appreciation was too weak to temper the losses of the other days.

Nevertheless the redeeming feature for investors was the declaration of dividend by a few companies for the Full Year 2019 and more are expected in the days to come as companies turn in their financials.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC

Livestock Feeds tops our list this week for being the best performing stock in the market last week. It opened at N0.60 and closed at N0.70, appreciating by 16.67% in the process.

LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC

Linkage Assurance makes the list by virtue of being the highest price loser for last week. Opening at N0.62, it fell to N0.46 as the week ended, shedding 25.81%.

INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank makes our list on the account of its declaration of N0.035 dividend for the year ended 31st December 2019. The dividend is subject to shareholders’ approval at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to hold on 7th May 2020. The register of members will be closed from 9th to 13th March 2020.

NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC

Nigerian Breweries makes our list based on its announcement of a N1.51 per share final dividend proposal for the year ended 31st December 2019. Dividend payout is subject to shareholders’ approval at the next AGM timed to hold on 22nd April 2020. The register of members will be closed from 5th to 11th March 2020.

