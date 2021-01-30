Livestock Guards arrest farmer, son for alleged cattle rustling in Benue

Benue State Livestock Guards on Friday arrested a farmer, Atsegba Ukua, and his son for rustling six cattle in Gbajimba, Guma local government area of the state.

The Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Col. Paul Hemba (retd), told journalists on Saturday in Makurdi that the duo were arrested on their way to sell the cattle.

According to him, Ukua told the Livestock Guards that he seized the cattle on his farm because they were destroying his crops and was on his way to sell them to recover his losses.

Hemba added that the government was not satisfied with the farmer’s explanation and he would be treated as a cattle rustler.

He said: “We do not accept his explanation. He is a cattle rustler and will be treated as such. He and his son would be handed over to the police for prosecution.

“This is part of the reason why Governor Samuel Ortom advocated for ranching to end all forms of criminality associated with open grazing.”

He promised that the six cattle would be handed over to the representatives of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for handing over to the owner.

