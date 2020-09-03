LIVING ON STILTS: 75 unforgettable images of Makoko. Will it survive Sanwo-Olu’s smart city plan?

The iconic Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, rose in splendour as we made our way to Makoko from the Oworosonki end of the city.

It was a Saturday. The notorious traffic snarl on the bridge was missing and the sun was gradually peeping through the skies to cast a silvery glow on the lagoon.

As the chauffeure pushed the pedal on our hired cab, the fresh air receded into an unmistakable stench of decaying saw dust as we engaged the Hubert Macauly exchange. It was the clearest indication that we were approaching Makoko, that Lagos slum sitting precariously on stilts at the lagoon front.

The houses were a blend of corrugated iron sheets, planks, bamboos and polythene of various colours. They sprang from the waterbed in no organised manner and humans could be seen as tiny images from afar.

Some set sail on their wooden boats while a few could be seen squatting on logs of wood to answer the call of nature. Others, in combined teams, rolled soaked timbers to the sawmills that hug the waterfront.

We arrived Makoko waterside and sauntered through some poorly marked alleys to the warm embrace of our fixer, Francis Vituwa. Banters over, it was time to take a tour of the community nestling on Lagos waters.

“Welcome to Makoko. This community dates back to the 19th century,” Vituwa said, as we made to board a boat among the lot swaying lazily by the makeshift jetty built of reinforced concrete.

The waters were murky and had a putrid smell. Everyone appeared to be headed somewhere as commuters jostled for boat rides heading off to the creeks or nearby destinations.

“Makoko has a life and an economy of its own,” our guide quipped as he beckoned on the boatman to set sail.

We couldn’t agree less even as we battled to hide our discomfort and fears from the novel experience of probing the waterways of what obviously is an abandoned community.

“Life here is tough. We have no amenities and are just managing to survive. Government promises to us have never been kept. We hope that one day we will be remembered for good.

“However, in spite of the hardships, we are very proud of our culture,” Vituwa said with a tone depicting hope in the future.

He added, “You will get to see our traditional masquerade (Zagbeto) after the tour. It protects the people of Makoko and comes out only during festive seasons. It is also used to welcome new visitors to the community.”

The waterways held so much fun as we overcame the early frights of sailing around Makoko. The cameras clicked endlessly as we took shots of adults, especially women, hawking their wares in wooden canoes, children leaping from their homes into the dirty waters, and fishermen casting their nests in the hope of a bountiful harvest.

We visited schools, hospitals, and entertainment centres to catch a glimpse of how the people of Makoko were living through the era of COVID-19. “We have not lost anyone to Coronavirus,” Vituwa said proudly, a claim we could not independently confirm.

Many hours after, we headed home; back to the jetty from where it had all began. We could see the river banks kiss the mounds of saw dusts deposited over the years, forcing a stench that has become a trademark of the community.

“Makoko never sleeps. Get ready for a rousing welcome by Zagbeto,” Vituwa said as the boatman put the boat to anchor.

Ripples Nigeria brings you 75 unforgettable images and video of Makoko, the forgotten Lagos ‘backwaters’ which future existence is unsure as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu mouths plans for a smart city.

Project Team

Sunday Nwana Ruth (Correspondent)

Oluwatosin Oladimeji Amosun (Video/camera)

