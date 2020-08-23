Lizzy Anjorin calls out rivals, Burna Boy makes Obama playlist, and ‘Osuofia’ returns. See other gists we tracked

EZUGWU OKECHUKWU JONATHAN

It is no gainsaying that the movie industry dubbed Nollywood has been getting more traction in recent times judging by growing international interest in Nigeria’s film industry which is slowly but surely reshaping the entertainment world.

Putting it into perspective, filmmaker, Ezugwu Okechukwu Jonathan popularly known as Oakfil, the CEO of Oakfil Productions Ltd, with several movies and series to his credit, has declared that Nollywood has silently evolved over time.

While sharing his thoughts; the movie maker said; “The system has really evolved. They just reshot a sequel to ‘Living in Bondage.’ If you watch the two films, you will know that the system has evolved; if you watch the initial one and this ‘Breaking Free’ which is a sequel, that is a clear example of how far we have moved on.

“If we haven’t, Netflix and Amazon won’t be here. They are even battling for a share of the market here because the system has moved on. Our quality has improved. We might not be there yet but we are on the right track,” he noted.

LIZZY ANJORIN

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has come out to openly challenge all those who claim that her newly wedded husband is theirs to speak up now or forever remain silent.

The controversial actress who was reacting to claims that she got married to a man who has had several failed marriages said that none of those who claimed she got married to their husband has come out, or has brought their children to us as they have claimed.

She said; “Those ladies claiming that my husband Lawal Abdullateef is theirs have not reached out to us and none of them has brought the children to us. I have challenged them openly as well. All these people saying these things are only taking advantage of my husband because he is a nice man.

“Everyone should bring their child forward for a DNA test. We both had children before we got married but he was never married to anyone. My husband is not a small boy, moreover, my first daughter is older than his,” the thespian noted.

HARRYSONG

Former 5 Star Music signee, Harrison Okiri popularly known in music circles as Harrysong may have jettisoned the idea of walking down the aisle with the woman of his dreams, at least for now.

We gather that the 39-year-old “Reggae Blues” crooner who once gave a hint that he would be getting married in the year 2020 has suspended moves to get married temporarily because he is “not sure anymore.’’

The talented singer revealed that much when he said thus during an interview; “Everything about marriage has been suspended for now. I’m focusing more on my music and business. The truth is that I’m still young and having the passion to settle down early is a normal feeling. When you meet someone and don’t really connect is a pointer of what could happen later in life. You can’t manage yourself into a life-time journey; you have to be 100 percent sure.

OBAMA

For the second time in two years, songs waxed by Nigerian superstars like Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid have made the 2020 Summer Playlist of former US president Barack Obama.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that Ghana’s Shatta Wale made his debut on the playlist with ‘Already’, the 2019 Beyoncé record he featured on, while Burna Boy, who recently released his new album “Twice As Tall” clinched a spot for guesting on British singer Jorja Smith’s ‘Be Honest’. Wizkid’s recent single, ‘Smile’, featuring American R&B singer H.E.R, also made the selection, as did Davido and Tems for appearing on the remix of Khalid’s ‘Know Your Worth’.

The annual musical compilation is a routine which has become part of Obama’s social fun time memories since his time in the White House as he explained that he and his family have spent the past few months listening to the songs curated in the playlist and he decided to give followers a feel of his summer playlist.

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer –– including songs from some of the artists performing at this week’s @DemConvention. As always, it’s a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there’s something in here for everybody. Hope you enjoy it,” he wrote.

OLA ROTIMI

The life and memories of late Prof. Ola Rotimi who died 20 years ago while still teaching at the Department of Dramatic Arts, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, was again ignited by a community of dramatists and scholars.

Reports say a webinar which was an initiative of the Theatre Arts programme and College of Liberal Studies, with the theme “Remembering Ola Rotimi: A Complete Man of the Theatre, 20 Years On” was staged in honour of the late playwright on August 18.

We can confirm that the webinar moderated by Dr. Bisi Adigun, ignited fond memories of the playwright who founded Ori Olokun Acting Company, Obafemi Awolowo University and later the Department of Creative Arts, University of Port Harcourt

In his goodwill message, Prof. Akanji Nasiru delved into Ola Rotimi’s works and in his delivery titled, “Contextualising Ola Rotimi’s Theatre,’’ he examined the dramaturgy of the late playwright’s entry into the already active theatre scene ten years after Wole Soyinka and J.P. Clark.

OSUOFIA IN LONDON

The sequel to the popular 2003 Nollywood blockbuster movie “Osuofia In London” featuring comic veteran actor Nkem Owoh, after whom the film was nicknamed, is in the works.

This was confirmed by Nollywood producer, Charles Okpaleke, who said that the sequel of the movie ‘Osuofia Goes to Miami’ has been scheduled for release in 2021 with production being handled by Play Network Studios, his film production company.

Further report revealed that the upcoming ‘Osuofia’ film will be directed by Agozie Ugwu and will see veteran actor, Nkem Owoh make a comeback as the film’s lead which was Originally produced and directed by Kingsley Ogoro and starring Nkem Owoh (Osuofia) as the main protagonist.

P DIDDY & BURNA BOY

The fifth studio album of Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy titled ‘Twice As Tall’ has continued to attract rave reviews from renowned music buffs from far and wide ever since it hit music shelves.

The latest music ‘big fish’ to commend Burna Boy’s latest album is no other than ‘Bad Boy Entertainment CEO Sean Puffy Combs aka Puff Daddy who has predicted that the latest body of work by the Nigerian musician will be one of the most successful albums of the year, adding that working with Burna Boy was a dream come true.

The superstar made this revelation via Twitter stating that he had been meaning to connect with “motherland” for the longest time and Burna Boy’s call came to him at a time he was praying for such a connection.

He said: “Dear Africa, you have been heavy on my mind and my heart. I’ve been trying to connect to the motherland for a minute, but I never got a chance to do it properly. When I say properly, I mean in a soulful spiritual way.

