Lizzy Gold explains why celebrities are victims of abduction

Nigerian actress, Lizzy Gold whose real name is Elizabeth Onuwaje has stated in an Instagram post that misleading information on social media and on the search engine platform, Wikipedia are one of the primary reasons celebrities are victims of abduction.

Her post comes days after two Nigerian actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel were kidnapped in Enugu.

Lizzy mentioned that she is not as wealthy as the information on Wikipedia is portrayed, hence, people should desist from believing in the exaggerations published online.

In the post she shared online, Lizzy shared a screenshot of what is supposed to be her biography. According to details on the platform, she is worth $400,000 (approximately N285 million), a claim she has since denounced.

Writing on her Instagram, Gold wrote;

“This is one of the reasons actors are being kidnapped ..they think we are so rich …I need to arrest the person behind this lies…

I am working hard to be wealthy but am currently not close to any of that amount mentioned there… I nor get money ooo I be hustler ooo …I Dey even find who go dash me money …pls do not believe anything you read on the internet…”

Read her post below.

