Lobby to zone Senate presidency to S’East begins, as group echoes Kalu, Umahi

A civil society group under the aegies of the National Unity Group (NUG), has urged the incoming 10th Senate to consider zoning the Senate presidency to South East as that will go a long way in curbing insecurity and self-determination agitations.

This is against an earlier campaign by Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and outgoing Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi urging the APC to zone the Senate Presidency to the South East.

Both men each contented that they are the best man for the job.

The NUG, in a statement on Wednesday after a press conference in Abuja, called on the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, to “heed the clamour since it is in the best interest of the country.”

The statement issued by the NUG President, Dr. Omotayo Gbadebo, said it was in support of the clamour for zoning the presidency of the Upper Chamber to the South East while the Speaker of the House of Representatives should be zoned to the North West as that would entrench equity and fairness in the country.

“The scenario we are now in is similar to what we had in 1999. Remember that because of June 12, the military decided to compensate the South West for peace to reign,” Gbadebo said.

“Hence, Alliance for Democracy (AD) was registered even when it did not meet the requirements, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deliberately picked a Yoruba man, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as its presidential candidate and Atiku Abubakar from North East as his running mate.

“When the government was sworn in, office of the Senate president was given to the South East (Evans Enwerem/Chuba Okadigbo/Anyim Pius Anyim).

“Speaker of the House of Representatives was given to the North West (Salisu Buhari/Ghali NaÁbba/Aminu Masari), while deputy Senate president office went to North Central (Haruna Abubakar/Ibrahim Mantu) and deputy Speaker to the South South (Chibudom Nwuche/Austin Opara). The PDP National Chairman, Solomon Lar, was from North Central.

“We are now saying that to have peace, end killings in the South East, North Central and compensate North West for its immense contributions to the victory of APC in the last presidential election, let the Senate presidency go to the South East, while the House speakership zoned to the North West, and deputy Senate president and deputy Speaker zoned to the South South.

READ ALSO:Orji Kalu claims Wike, Ikpeazu will support Tinubu in presidential election

“Presently, there are mindless killings in the South East, as well as agitations just as it was in the South West then. Let the party give them Senate presidency so that they can have a sense of belonging in the Nigerian project,” the statement reads.

The NUG’s position stems from the clamour by Senator Kalu and Umahi who are both aiming for the seat.

Earlier in the week, Kalu, a ranking Senator, had declared that he is the most qualified candidate for the position as he has what it takes to take the position if it eventually zoned to the region.

Kalu who won re-election to represent Abia North in the Red Chamber, while briefing newsmen at the National Assembly on Tuesday, said it was actually his turn to become Senate President, being a ranking lawmaker and from the South East.

“It is my turn to become the Senate President. If I’m elected Senate President, I will be team Nigeria. I’m going to work in every corner of Nigeria.

“I schooled in Maiduguri, Borno State. I started my business in Lagos and spread it across all state capitals. My first name will be team Nigeria, my last name will be team Nigeria.

“Remember, I’m the only former governor who has never changed phone line for more than 20 years ago. I’m still willing to maintain that telephone number to answer all my calls. I’m not going to switch off my phones because I’m Senate President.

“I’m hoping that Nigerians will pray for me to become Senate President because it’s my turn,” he said.

On Wednesday, Umahi who also won a seat to the Senate in the February 25 National Assembly elections, declared his interest to contest the position of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Umahi, who made the declaration at the State Executive Council chambers, New Government House, Abakaliki, while addressing journalists, insisted that for equity, justice and fairness, the Senate President position should be zoned to the South-East geopolitical zone of the country.

He said he was putting himself forward for the position having been in public service and given his wealth of experience in public administration and governance.

“I urge the winners of different positions in All Progressives Congress (APC) to be magnanimous in victory.

“Let me also plead and request the leadership of APC and the President-elect to please for the sake of equity, justice and fairness zone the Senate President to South-East and the Speaker of House of Representatives to North-West.

“If the APC family zones the Senate Presidency to the South-East, I am indicating interest on the platform that I have been in public service for the past 16 years, so you can rightly say that I understand administration and when you have administered a state which is more complex more than any other position other than that of the Presidency,” Umahi said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now