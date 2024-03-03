Sports
Lobi beat Katsina Utd to reclaim NPFL top spot as Rangers seal away win
Lobi Stars have reclaimed the top spot of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after defeating Katsina United 2-0 on Sunday.
Goals by John Victor and Alao Danbani were enough to hand the Makurdi club the win which took them top of the standings with 42 points from 23 games.
Enugu Rangers had recorded their second away win of the season after securing a 3-1 victory against Niger Tonardoes.
Read Also: NFF to probe 14 referees over poor performance in 7 NPFL games
Chidiebere Nwobodo and Godwin Obaje were part of the goalscorers as they helped their side move to second position on the table with 40 points from 23 games.
Elsewhere, Alexander Enejo and Daniel Barnabas scored second-half goals as Plateau United defeated Bendel Insurance 2-0 at the New Jos Stadium.
Meanwhile, Heartland and Sunshine Stars played a 1-1 draw, with Promise Awosanmi’s first minute strike cancelled out by Onyekachi Okafor on six minutes.
FULL TIME SCORES
Heartland 1-1 Sunshine Stars
Lobi Stars 2-0 Katsina Utd
Tornadoes 0-2 Rangers
Plateau Utd 2-0 Bendel Insurance
