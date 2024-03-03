Lobi beat Katsina Utd to reclaim NPFL top spot as Rangers seal away win

Lobi Stars have reclaimed the top spot of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after defeating Katsina United 2-0 on Sunday.

Goals by John Victor and Alao Danbani were enough to hand the Makurdi club the win which took them top of the standings with 42 points from 23 games.

Enugu Rangers had recorded their second away win of the season after securing a 3-1 victory against Niger Tonardoes.

Chidiebere Nwobodo and Godwin Obaje were part of the goalscorers as they helped their side move to second position on the table with 40 points from 23 games.

Elsewhere, Alexander Enejo and Daniel Barnabas scored second-half goals as Plateau United defeated Bendel Insurance 2-0 at the New Jos Stadium.

Meanwhile, Heartland and Sunshine Stars played a 1-1 draw, with Promise Awosanmi’s first minute strike cancelled out by Onyekachi Okafor on six minutes.

FULL TIME SCORES

Heartland 1-1 Sunshine Stars

Lobi Stars 2-0 Katsina Utd

Tornadoes 0-2 Rangers

Plateau Utd 2-0 Bendel Insurance

