Lobi beat Wikki to regain top spot. See other NPFL matchday 19 results

Lobi Stars have regained top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after beating Wikki Tourists 2-1 in a matchday 19 encounter on Sunday.

The game played at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi saw the hosts displace Plateau United at the summit with 35 points, two more than their rivals.

Utibe Archibong and Austine Ogunye scored the goals for the home team, while Nasir Jubrin was on target for Wikki.

Plateau had played a goalless draw away to Dakkada over the weekend, and so, downed to second with 33 points, while Rivers United are on third spot.

Rivers are now with 32 points from 19 games after a hard fought 1-0 win against Kwara United at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

Elsewhere, defending champions Enyimba edged out Abia Warriors 2-1 in the Aba derby.

At the Agege Stadium, MFM ended Kano Pillars 11-game unbeaten streak, beating the visitors 3-1 in a keenly contested tie.

Sunshine Stars edged out FC Ifeanyiubah 2-1 in Akure while Katsina United also defeated Warri Wolves 2-1 in another matchday 19 encounter.

