Lobi defeat Rivers Utd in top-of-table clash

Lobi Stars defeated Rivers United 3-2 in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match on Wednesday at the New Jos Stadium.

Rivers opened the scoring in the 64th minute through a Farouk Mohammed effort, but Umar Abba equalized for Lobi Stars five minutes later.

Wasiu Alalade gave Lobi Stars the lead in the 86th minute, but Nyima Nwagwa tied the game for the visiting side in the 90th.

Ani Elijah then scored the game-winning goal for Lobi in a dramatic way in the 96th minute as the hosts carried the day.

The team with its home base in Makurdi leads NPFL Group B with 26 points after 13 games, while Rivers United is in second place with 20 points after 12 games.

