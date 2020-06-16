Local council vice chairman abducted in Adamawa

The Vice Chairman of Shelleng Local Government Area, Adamawa State, Kama Bakta, has been abducted.

Reports indicated that a number of suspected kidnappers armed with guns, stormed the residence of Bakta, in the early hours of Tuesday in his hometown.

Spokesman, Adamawa Police Command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident, saying police and local hunters have been deployed to track down the culprits and rescue the victim.

Read also: Gunmen kidnap 90-year-old brother of ex-Adamawa gov

“I can confirm to you that the police as well as the local hunters have mobilized and are on the trial of the kidnappers. We will do our best to rescue the victim and apprehend the perpetrators, ” he said.

Residents interviewed said the abduction of such a high profile person has sparked fear in the community because the incident shows that nobody is safe.

By By Emmanuella Ibe….

Join the conversation

Opinions