Local gin can’t prevent COVID-19 —Ekiti Deputy Gov

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, on Saturday dismissed claims that local gin popularly known as ogogoro or local herbs can prevent COVID-19.

She urged residents of the state to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols so as not to contract the virus.

The deputy governor, who stated this while monitoring the monthly cleaning exercise in Ido/Osi local government area of the state, also frowned at the refusal of many residents of the state to use face masks since the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

Egbeyemi said it was incredible that some individuals, especially youths, would believe that drinking of local gin could prevent COVID-19, adding that only obedience to safety rules could guard against the virus.

She said: “COVID-19 is real and we have heard about many people it has killed, including very distinguished and prominent Nigerians who contracted the disease but didn’t survive it.

“Let’s follow the COVID-19 rules and protocols of regular hand washing, wearing of face masks, avoiding crowds, and observance of physical and social distancing.”

