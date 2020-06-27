Latest Politics

Local gin can’t prevent COVID-19 —Ekiti Deputy Gov

June 27, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, on Saturday dismissed claims that local gin popularly known as ogogoro or local herbs can prevent COVID-19.

She urged residents of the state to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols so as not to contract the virus.

The deputy governor, who stated this while monitoring the monthly cleaning exercise in Ido/Osi local government area of the state, also frowned at the refusal of many residents of the state to use face masks since the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ekiti govt threatens to return state to lockdown mode

Egbeyemi said it was incredible that some individuals, especially youths, would believe that drinking of local gin could prevent COVID-19, adding that only obedience to safety rules could guard against the virus.

She said: “COVID-19 is real and we have heard about many people it has killed, including very distinguished and prominent Nigerians who contracted the disease but didn’t survive it.

“Let’s follow the COVID-19 rules and protocols of regular hand washing, wearing of face masks, avoiding crowds, and observance of physical and social distancing.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!