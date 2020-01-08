Local govt chairman nominee dies few hours to screening in Ogun

A chairmanship nominee into the caretaker committee of Ipokia local government area of Ogun State, Saibu Mulero, is dead.

Mulero, who was one of the chairmanship nominees in the 20 local government areas’ transition committees picked last week by Governor Dapo Abiodun, was expected to appear before the State House of Assembly Screening Committee on Wednesday for his confirmation but reportedly died a few hours to his screening.

A close family source said the deceased had already dressed up for a trip to Abeokuta for the screening exercise when he decided to take a short rest and did not wake up again.

He was a Mass Communication graduate from the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

He was a former Special Assistant and later Senior Special Assistant to the Ipokia local government chairman, and a two-time supervisor in the local government.

