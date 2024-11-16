Local manufacturers get green light as Nigerian govt moves to reduce dependence on imported spare parts

In a bold move to reduce the country’s dependence on imported vehicle spare parts, the Federal Government has established the necessary frameworks for local manufacturing of essential components.

This development is expected to save Nigeria a whopping $1 billion annually, currently spent on importing spare parts.

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has spearheaded this initiative, with Director General Joseph Osanipin announcing the breakthrough at an event in Abuja on Saturday.

The event marked the conclusion of a two-week training program for auto engineers and software automotive designers, conducted in collaboration with South Korea’s Midas IT Co. Fifteen participants benefited from the training, which focused on Midas NFX software for automotive design skills.

Representing the DG, Fidelis Achiv, Director of Research Design and Development, emphasized the council’s readiness to produce spare parts for over 11 million vehicles on Nigerian roads.

“We’re working towards achieving a 40% local assembling component, up from less than 1% currently,” Achiv stated. “Our goal is to transform the industry by producing vehicles with locally manufactured components, creating more value and employment opportunities.”

Achiv explained that currently, vehicles are assembled in Nigeria with minimal local content. “We want to change that by producing vehicles with up to 40% locally manufactured components. This will not only add value to the economy but also provide jobs for Nigerians.”

He noted that with over 3,000 parts in a vehicle, focusing on producing just 10 essential components could revolutionize the industry.

Nigeria’s automotive industry has a rich history, dating back to the 1950s.However, the sector has faced significant challenges, including dependence on imported parts and a lack of local manufacturing capacity. The NADDC’s initiative aims to address these challenges and position Nigeria as a key player in the global automotive industry.

