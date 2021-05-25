Local vigilantes foil planned abduction of Kogi businessman | Ripples Nigeria

Local vigilantes in the Gegu-Beki community in Koton-Karfe local government area of Kogi State on Tuesday chased out kidnappers who stormed the community to abduct a businessman.

A resident of the community, Usman Adaohikwo, who told Ripples Nigeria how the vigilantes managed to repel the criminals, said the kidnappers invaded the community in large numbers at 12:13 a.m. to abduct the businessman simply identified as Alhaji Mai Riga.

He said the kidnappers positioned themselves at strategic places within the community and attempted to break into the residence of the businessman.

READ ALSO: Unknown gunmen abduct Miyetti Allah chairman in Kogi

Adaohikwo said: “After they surrounded the house of Alhaji Mai Riga, they started shooting to scare people away but the vigilantes engaged them in a gun duel until they fled.”

The Onyiwo of Gegu-Beki chiefdom, Alhaji Mohammed Abba, who confirmed the incident, said the criminals were successfully chased out by the gallant vigilante members.

“They invaded the community at about 12:00 a.m. and headed to the house of Alhaji Mai Riga. But luckily enough, the vigilante men engaged them in a fierce gun duel until they fled,” the monarch said.

