LOCKDOWN: Kaduna govt arrests ‘disobedient’ army general, Islamic cleric

The government of Kaduna State said it arrested an army general for alleged failure to obey the lockdown order in the state over COVID-19.

The state Commissioner for Justice, Aisha Dikko, who announced this on Monday said the general flouted the stay-at-home order in the state.

He said the army officer was in full uniform and was driving in from Abuja with three other passengers.

“The general identified himself and said he was coming from Abuja and on an official duty.

“However, the court tried and convicted the other three passengers, for not complying with the stay at home order and wearing face masks.”

The commissioner also said that an Islamic cleric, Yusuf Rigachukun and his son were also arrested for flouting the state’s COVID-19 lockdown order.

The cleric was arrested at Kaduna State University (KASU) junction without face mask.

He was said to have claimed he left his at home because he was invited by the Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC) for a radio programme.

“Rigachukun and his son were, however, both charged for not wearing facemasks and were fined N5000 each.

“In addition, the court asked the cleric to perform community service, by informing the public on how to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Dikko said.

She then cautioned residents in the state against violating the COVID-19 lockdown order in the state.

READ ALSO: Navy rescues 18 crew members onboard Chinese vessel, arrests 10

The commissioner, meanwhile, said that 75 people out of the 105 people who violated the ban on inter-state travel had been convicted in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions