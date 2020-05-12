LOCKDOWN RELAXATION: You don’t know Kano, Ganduje hits back at critics

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has hit back at those criticising the state government for relaxing the total lockdown imposed on the state by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying they are ignorant of the set up of the state.

The Governor stated this while speaking at the launch of distribution of facemasks in the eight local government areas of the Kano metropolis on Monday.

Ganduje said: “Those criticising the steps being taken by the state government in relaxing the lockdown are only sitting in their air-conditioned offices in Abuja and making noise because they know nothing about Kano, they have no idea about the composition of Kano and they understand nothing about the social set up of the state.

“Kano is a mega city and is a complex society that is bigger than many states in the country. It shares the same characteristics with other mega cities of the world and needs to be treated as such.”

It would be recalled that the state government had relaxed the lockdown few days after President Buhari ordered it, on the ground that residents need to restock food stuff because of the ongoing Ramadan fast.

This drew the ire of many critics, who felt the state government was not according the COVID-19 pandemic the seriousness it deserves, especially in a state that is witnessing increase in confirmed cases and a spike in mysterious deaths that many believe to be linked to the pandemic.

