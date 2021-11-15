Logistics sector braces for GIGL’s fresh innovation, ‘Go-Faster’

Nigeria’s leading technology-enabled logistics company, GIGL, has launched a new delivery product, ‘Go-Faster’.

The development comes months after the company’s launch of electric delivery vans to compliment its zero carbon initiative.

According to the company, the new offering is aimed at providing next day deliveries to and from selected cities including Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

Incorporated in 2012, the Lagos-headquartered company offers logistics services to private end users and merchants seeking a reliable channel to deliver goods and parcels to places around Nigeria, Ghana and the U.S.

Nearly 10 years in service, the GIGL company has become a logistics giant in Nigeria reputed for its speedy, secured and affordable service.

Instrumental to leading innovations within the industry, the company leverages technology to deliver on its core values.

At the centre of the company’s operations is its mobile app, GIGGO, launched in 2019, facilitating cross-border logistics services from the remotest locations.

In 2020, GIGL partnered Jet Motor Company, an African automobile manufacturer, in a corporate deal to adopt GIGL’s service centres in Nigeria as charging stations for electric vehicles.

The new ‘Go Faster’ product complements the existing ‘Go Standard’ designed to deliver shipments within Nigeria in 24hrs, down from 72hrs.

Tunde Arogundade, Product Lead at GIGL, who spoke with Ripples Nigeria, explained that the company is introducing the product in response to the yearning of customers, especially ecommerce merchants, for faster delivery modules.

He said: “The choice of Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt to launch was based on data of volume traffic and customer’s demand. However, the product extended to other cities within Nigeria and Accra in Ghana where customers are demanding for it.”

With ‘Go Faster,’ Arogundade noted that GIGL will “enable small and medium businesses grow faster” as they rely on the ever expanding GIGL network to reach their customers within and outside Nigeria.

